OTTAWA -- A sunny and hot weekend is in the forecast for the final weekend of July in Ottawa, with a heat warning issued for the city and parts of eastern Ontario.

The warning from Environment Canada says, "Temperatures are expected to approach or meet heat warning criteria Saturday with highs of 30 or 31 degrees and lows early Sunday near 20 or 21 degrees. Sunday will feel particularly hot with highs in the low thirties and humidex values exceeding 40. Humidex values near 40 are forecast for Monday."

Environment Canada expects cooler and less humid air to arrive by Tuesday.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for above seasonal temperatures and no rain through the weekend.

Here is a look at your forecast:

Today: Sunny. High 29C, with the humidex it will feel like 34 degrees.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 17C.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. High 31C, with the humidex it will feel like 35 degrees.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 32C

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 31C

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 28C

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27C and a low of 16C.

Environment Canada’s monthly forecast calls for above seasonal temperatures for the next month.

The monthly temperature forecast for July 27 to August 24 predicts above seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.