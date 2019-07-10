Heat warning in effect for Ottawa
Environment Canada declared a heat warning Wednesday afternoon for Ottawa and the surrounding area.
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 4:20PM EDT
It's going to be a hot next 24 hours in the capital region.
The weather agency says a hot and humid air mass is expected to remain over the area into Thursday.
Minimum temperatures Wednesday night will be near 20 C, with temperatures reaching into the low 30s on Thursday.
Cooler temperatures are expected to provide relief on Friday.