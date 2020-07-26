Advertisement
Heat warning: Hot, humid Sunday, with forecast humidex of 42
OTTAWA -- The heat warning for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario persists Sunday, with muggy conditions all day and overnight.
Sunday's forecast calls for a few clouds and a high of 33°C°C. The forecast humidex is 42. The UV index is 9, or very high. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Environment Canada's heat warning for the region says nighttime will bring little relief, with lows in the low- to mid-20s. The overnight low heading into Monday morning is a stuffy 22°C.
Hot, humid conditions continue Monday with a high of 30°C and a humidex of 40. Monday's forecast includes a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.
By Tuesday, cooler air is expected to arrive. The high for Tuesday is 28°C, with sun/cloud mix and a 40 per cent chance of showers.
Staying cool during the heat wave
- Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave
- Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Avoid heavy outdoor activity
- Wear a hat, light and loose-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside
- Bring an umbrella and water when you leave home
- Cool off in an air-conditioned space
- Cool off in the shade or at a park or greenspace
- Use a fan and mist your skin with water
- ake cool baths and showers as often as needed
- Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on any windows facing the sun