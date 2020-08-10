OTTAWA -- It’s a hot and humid start to the new work week.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, Gatineau, Cornwall-Morrisburg, Prescott and Russell, and Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.

In a statement, Environment Canada says “a heat event is expected from today into Tuesday.”

The forecast calls for a high of 32C in Ottawa today, but with the humidex it will feel like 40 degrees.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the Ottawa area at around 3:30 p.m. Monday, as a line of storms moved across the region.

"Conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms to develop this afternoon into this evening," Environment Canada said. "The main threats are strong damaging winds up to 100 km/h and torrential downpours."

Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 32C, with the humidex it will feel like 40 degrees.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 20C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 29C, with the humidex it will feel like 36 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 30C.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28C.

Tips to stay cool

Ottawa Public Health offers tips to stay cool during the heat wave: