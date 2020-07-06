OTTAWA --

A heat warning for Ottawa has returned, after a brief reprieve over the weekend.

Environment Canada says a period of hot weather will begin Tuesday.

"Daytime high temperatures in excess of 30 degrees Celsius, with humidex values in the high thirties to low forties, are expected this week. Overnight lows near 20 degrees Celsius are also expected through this period, providing little relief from the heat," the warning says. "A slightly cooler airmass may move into the area this weekend, however there is considerable uncertainty."

Heat warnings are also in effect for many parts of eastern Ontario, including areas to the south and east of the capital.

By 3 p.m. Monday, the temperature in Ottawa reached 30°C, with a humidex of 31.

A sun/cloud mix is in the outlook for Tuesday, with a high of 33°C and a humidex of 41.

High temperatures in the low 30s are expected to continue through the week, with overnight lows in the low 20s. There is a chance of showers later in the week.