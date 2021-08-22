OTTAWA -- Environment Canada warns the hot and humid conditions in Ottawa may continue into the middle of this week, as this late August heat wave is melting temperature records.

The temperature hit 32 C at 3 p.m. on Sunday, the second straight day with temperatures above 32 C. With the humidex, it felt like 40 degrees on Sunday.

Beaches, splash pads, swimming pools, malls and cooling centres have been busy all weekend as people looked to beat the heat, while the organizers of Interzip Rogers closed the interprovincial zipline early on Saturday due to the hot and humid conditions.

The temperature of 32 C at 3 p.m. set a record for the warmest temperature recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Aug. 22. The previous record of 31.7 C, set back in 1942.

According to the Twitter account, @YOW_Records, the humidex of 40 degrees is the muggiest Aug. 22 in Ottawa since records began in 1953.

The Heat Warning continues for Ottawa, with Environment Canada saying Sunday afteroon that, "Hot and humid conditions expected to continue on Monday and possibly into the middle of this week.

The humid will make it feel close to 40 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for a mainly cloudy evening. A low of 20 C.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. A high of 30 C, with the humidex making it feel like 38 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 31 C, while the outlook for Wednesday is cloudy with a chance of showers, and a high of 29 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C, and a low of 14 C.

ROGERS INTERZIP

Interzip Rogers was open on Sunday, after closing early on Saturday due to the hot and humid weather.

One person was treated for heat stroke at the interprovincial zipline on Saturday.

A spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa that given the high heat, officials decided to close for the day and reimburse patrons.

Interzip Rogers reopened on Sunday, with water and ice available for visitors at various points.

WARMEST AUG. 21 IN 100 YEARS

The temperature hit 32.9 C at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday.

That broke the previous record for warmest Aug. 21 recorded at the Ottawa Airport, which was 32.8 C set back in 1955.

An old weather station recorded a temperature of 35.6C in 1916.

EMERGENCY COOLING CENTRES OPEN

The City of Ottawa has opened three emergency cooling centres to give people a place to escape from the heat.

The following sites will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W. (Sports Hall of Fame – 1st Floor Heritage building)

Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.

Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill St.

The emergency cooling centres are set up to ensure users can practice proper physical distancing and have access to water. Residents should bring a mask with them if they have one.