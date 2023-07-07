Heat warning for Ottawa expected to end Friday night

The heat warning that's been in effect for much of the week continues Friday, but it is expected to come to an end by the evening.

The day started with thunder and lightning for some in the capital. Friday's high of 28 C will feel more like 35 with the humidex factored in. The UV index is 7 or high.

With another hot and humid day on the way, be sure to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Environment Canada says there's 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with a risk of a thunderstorm and fog patches developing overnight. The overnight low is 17 C.

Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high of 27 C and humidex of 32. The UV index will be 9 or very high.

Showers are possible on Sunday with a high of 26 C.