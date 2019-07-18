

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





A hot and humid weekend is in the forecast for Ottawa.

Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for Ottawa-Gatineau and most of eastern Ontario.

The agency says “significant heat and humidity” will move into the region on Friday.

Daytime temperatures in the low to mid 30s with afternoon humidex values of 40 or higher are expected on Friday and Saturday.

Cooler and less humid air is expected to arrive in the wake of a weak cold front on Sunday.