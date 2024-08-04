Heat warning expected to end this Sunday in Ottawa, here's when

Environment Canada says though the heat warning in Ottawa is expected to continue through the Sunday, a cooler air mass is in the forecast for the night.

The weather agency calls for a high of 31 C – humidex 38 – Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this afternoon, then 70 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon.

It's going to be mainly cloudy tonight with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. A low of 16 C is forecasted.

A high of 21 C, mainly cloudy skies, a 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm are in the forecast for Monday. A low of 15 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are forecasted for the night.

Sunny skies and a high of 23 C are forecasted for Tuesday. Clear skies and a low of 14 C are forecasted for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 26.3 C and a low of 15.3 C.

"Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. The health risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues," says Environment Canada on its website. "Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration. Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle."