OTTAWA -- The heat warning that gripped Ottawa for three days is over.

Wednesday's forecast from Environment Canada for the city is mainly sunny with a high of 29 C and a UV index of 8, or very high.

However, no significant rainfall is in the forecast for the remainder of this week.

Wednesday evening's forecast is looking much better for sleeping, with just a few clouds and low of 13 C, compared to the 22 C lows the last few nights.

Temperatures return to seasonal norms starting Thursday, with a sun/cloud mix and a high of 26 C, while Friday is looking partly sunny with a high of 23 C.

The outlook for the weekend is mostly sunny with highs of 25 to 26 C.

Despite the heat wave, no temperature records were broken this week. Tuesday reached a high of 31.4 C, under the record of 33.2 C set in 2011 and Monday's high of 33.2 didn't reach the 35.1 C record set in 1999. Sunday came close with a high of 32.4 C, just under the 1955 record of 32.8 C.