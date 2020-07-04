OTTAWA -- The heat warning gripping the capital has come to an end, but extreme temperatures are still expected in some parts of eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada ended the heat warning for Ottawa late Friday night.

The warning remains in effect to the south of the capital along the St. Lawrence River and toward Lake Ontario, affecting places like Gananoque, Mallorytown, Kingston, Napanee, and Belleville.

In Ottawa, Environment Canada is predicting a sunny weekend with temperatures approaching a high of 30°C.

Expect a clear and sunny Saturday afternoon with a high of 29°C. No forecast humidex is listed. The UV index is 9, or very high.

A few clouds move in Saturday evening. Overnight, expect a low of 17°C, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

Sunday's forecast calls for a mainly sunny sky and a high of 29°C with a humidex of 34 and a UV index of 8 or very high.

Monday's outlook is mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 29°C.

Another heat warning may be in Ottawa's near future, as the long-term outlook includes highs in the low 30s from Tuesday to Friday.