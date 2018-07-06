

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The heat warning that blanketed the National Capital Region for nearly a full week has ended.

It was issued at around 3:30 p.m. June 29. It remained in effect through Canada Day, only being lifted at around 4:45 a.m. July 6.

In that time, several weather records were broken.

On Canada Day, the humidex hit a record-setting 47. High temperature records were also broken at the Ottawa Airport Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Ottawa Paramedics have responded to between 100 and 200 heat-related calls over the past week.

The heat wave has been deadly in Quebec, with at least 33 deaths reported as of Thursday, according to health officials.

The forecast from Environment Canada for Ottawa, as of 5:00 a.m. Friday, calls for cooler temperatures in the afternoon, which a high of 23°C, with no significant Humidex.

But come Sunday, temperatures climb above average again. Sunday’s forecast high is 31°C. Monday’s is 32°C.