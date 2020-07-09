OTTAWA -- It’s day three of the heat warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, and today will be the hottest day of the heat wave.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for temperatures to hit 34C today, but with the humidex it will feel like 42.

The record for warmest July 9 in Ottawa history is 35.3C, set back in 1988.

On Wednesday, the temperature hit 33.7C. The record for warmest July 8 is 35.8C, set back in 1988.

Environment Canada says the period of hot weather will continue through the week during this heat warning.

“A slightly cooler airmass may move into the area this weekend, however there is considerable uncertainty. A few areas towards eastern Ontario are likely to experience extreme heat and high humidex values on Saturday as well.”

Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa:

Today: Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon. High 34C, with the humidex it will feel like 42.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the evening. Low 21C

Friday: Sunny. High 35C

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 31C

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 25C

Monday: Periods of rain. High 28C