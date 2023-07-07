Heat warning continues into weekend
The heat warning that's been in effect for much of the week continues Friday.
The day started with thunder and lightning for some in the Capital. Friday's high of 28C will feel more like 35 with the humidex factored in. The UV index is 7 or high.
With another hot and humid day on the way, be sure to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.
Environment Canada says there's 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with a risk of a thunderstorm and fog patches developing overnight.
Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high of 28C and humidex of 34. The UV index will be 9 or very high.
Showers are possible on Sunday with a high of 26C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
There are thousands of tonnes of methane emissions being released by melting glaciers: study
Our current projections for fighting climate change are based on the greenhouse gas sources that we already know about — but we could be dangerously underestimating, according to a new study looking at a greenhouse gas source that has, up until this point, been hidden under ice.
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record
Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.
Two-thirds of Canadians and Americans admit to working while on vacation: survey
A recent survey has found that that 68 per cent of working Americans and Canadian admitted that they are working while they are on vacation.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
Power mostly restored after outage affects 200,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in Montreal
A widespread power outage affected large swaths of the western side of Montreal Thursday afternoon. By early evening, most of the outages had been resolved. On the Island of Montreal, more than 198,000 customers were affected by 169 different outages. Another 17,500 clients were affected in Montérégie.
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, said Thursday it has suspended operations.
Why these six foods are key to reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes: study
A new global study led by Canadian researchers found that not eating enough of six key foods may be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and related deaths in adults.
Atlantic
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.
-
Heat warning blankets most of New Brunswick
After all the rain recently seen across New Brunswick, most of the province now sits under a heat warning, with temperatures well over 30 degrees.
-
Second man charged with first-degree murder after Dieppe man shot, killed
A second New Brunswick man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after the shooting death of a map in Dieppe.
Toronto
-
Video shows riders scrambling for safety after stabbing on Toronto subway
A video has surfaced online that appears to show the moments following a serious stabbing on a subway near Eglinton Station on Thursday.
-
Man attacked with hammer near Donlands Station
A man was transported to hospital on Thursday night after reportedly being attacked with a hammer near Donlands Station.
-
As extreme heat gets worse, expert calls for access to cooling as a human right
As summer heat waves intensify and advocates sound the alarm on the lack of protections for the most vulnerable populations, one extreme weather expert is calling for access to cooling to be treated as a human right.
Montreal
-
State of emergency lifted in Lebel-sur-Quevillon as wildfires ease
After several weeks on high alert and multiple evacuations, Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Que. lifted the local state of emergency on Thursday, meaning the municipality can resume normal activities.
-
Man seriously injured after car rolls in Pointe-Claire
According to Montreal police, his car was travelling southbound Des Sources Boulevard around 4 a.m. when it swerved near the Donegani Avenue intersection, hitting a concrete wall and a lampost. The car rolled over, causing the driver, knocked unconscious, to be trapped inside.
-
What you need to know about Montreal's major Ste-Catherine W project
There will soon be a lot more construction on Sainte-Catherine St. W when phase two of upgrades to water lines and sidewalks begins next month. The whole project is expected to last for years. A section between Mansfield and Peel streets will be done first, and that alone is expected to take about two years.
Northern Ontario
-
Company reports progress in dealing with northern Ont. dam breach
While repairs are not yet completed, officials in Iroquois Falls said Thursday afternoon that progress has been made in dealing with a partial breach of the Twin Falls dam.
-
Ontario has begun tracking three tick-borne illnesses, including rare Powassan Virus
A new regulation in effect as of July 1, requires health-care providers in Ontario to report cases of three types of tick-borne illnesses: ‘Powassan Virus,’ Anaplasmosis and Babesiosis to their local medical officers of health.
-
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
London
-
Heat warning down, humidity still up
More seasonal temperatures are on the way for the next several days but humidity will still be a factor.
-
Victim and suspect identified in west London death investigation
London Police Service’s Major Crime Unit have laid charges in relation to a death investigation.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Preliminary cost of London’s homelessness strategy in the hundreds of millions
A municipal document obtained by CTV News is the first to shed light on the anticipated cost to build and operate London, Ont.’s Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.
Winnipeg
-
Search for women's remains in landfill rests with Ottawa, Manitoba premier says
A Manitoba grand chief said Wednesday she will continue to push for a landfill search for the remains of two slain women, despite being rejected by the Manitoba government.
-
Is time running out for Winnipeg's 120-year-old clock?
From the top of Winnipeg's old 'Gingerbread' city hall to the inside of Portage Place Shopping Centre, the city's historic clock has been ticking for 120 years. Now a question mark hangs over its future.
-
Man dies in hospital after being Tasered by Winnipeg police, watchdog investigating
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who died in hospital after he was Tasered by Winnipeg police officers.
Kitchener
-
'It has a rotten vegetable-type smell': Putrid water in Puslinch creating confusion
Some people living in Puslinch are having to plug their noses in their own homes because of the smelly water coming from their pipes.
-
Waterloo region real estate market shows signs of 'rebound': WRAR
The real estate market is showing signs of rebounding, with 780 homes sold last month, according to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR).
-
Guelph’s plan for permanent seasonal patio program drawing mixed reactions from business owners
With summer in full swing, patio season is at its prime in the Royal City, and some small business owners are applauding a step toward making the downtown patio scene a permanent fixture.
Calgary
-
Flash flooding in northwest as Calgary gets walloped by weather again
A severe thunderstorm that rolled through Calgary on Thursday evening continued to cause issues on the roads well into the night.
-
Calgary Fire Department urges precautions on city waterways to prevent injuries or drownings
Members of the Calgary Fire Department are reminding Calgarians to stay safe on the city’s waterways this summer and to take extra precautions in an effort to prevent injuries or drownings.
-
Woman found dead in Calgary park wasn't murdered, but was dumped after death
Calgary police say the death of a woman whose body was found in a southeast park earlier this week isn't criminal, but they do believe she was moved after she died.
Saskatoon
-
Woman forced to work at multiple Sask. restaurants against her will, police say
Two men face charges including human trafficking and sexual assault for allegedly forcing a woman to work at multiple restaurants around Saskatchewan, police say.
-
Saskatoon's food bank is seeing a record number of monthly users and nearly half are kids
The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre is seeing its highest number of monthly users ever, and many of them are children.
-
'I haven't ever seen that happen': Riders defeat Elks 12-11 after rouge in final minutes
It was a tight matchup Thursday night between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks where the Riders walked away with the 12-11 victory following CJ Sims taking a knee in the end zone with just over a minute to go.
Edmonton
-
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record
Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.
-
Suspect photos released after anti-LGBTQ2S+ material left at St. Albert playgrounds
Mounties in St. Albert are looking for help to identify a man and a woman who they allege were caught on video leaving anti-LGBTQ2S+ material in two playgrounds.
-
Reports of spiked drinks in Fort McMurray prompt investigation, warning
Mounties in northeastern Alberta are looking into reports that people have had their drinks spiked in "establishments" in Fort McMurray.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Relative of foster mom in horrific B.C. child abuse case calls for change
When details began emerging about the horrific suffering of two Fraser Valley children at the hands of their foster parents, a relative of the foster mom said she didn't believe it at first.
-
B.C. father questions province's safer supply program after daughter's death
Nearly one year after Greg Sword's teenage daughter died from a drug overdose, he is still searching for answers and for someone to hold accountable.
-
Fewer than 100 in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. for 1st time in 23 months
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 96 test-positive COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the province on Thursday. It's the first time in nearly two years that the official count has dropped below 100.
Regina
-
'I haven't ever seen that happen': Riders defeat Elks 12-11 after rouge in final minutes
It was a tight matchup Thursday night between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks where the Riders walked away with the 12-11 victory following CJ Sims taking a knee in the end zone with just over a minute to go.
-
Woman forced to work at multiple Sask. restaurants against her will, police say
Two men face charges including human trafficking and sexual assault for allegedly forcing a woman to work at multiple restaurants around Saskatchewan, police say.
-
Saskatchewan has longest waits in Canada for hip and knee replacement surgeries
A Saskatchewan NDP health critic says the province not only has the longest wait times in Canada for hip and knee surgeries, it ranks well below other jurisdictions.