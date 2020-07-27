OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents will have to sweat through a fourth day of hot and humid conditions, before relief arrives this evening.

Environment Canada’s heat warming remains in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

The temperature hit 35.5C on Sunday, making it the warmest July 26 in Ottawa in more than 100 years. There have been 16 days with a temperature of at least 30C in Ottawa in July.

“Hot and humid conditions continue today,” said Environment Canada in a statement about the heat warning.

“High temperatures today are forecast to be 30 to 33 degrees Celsius. Humidex values near 40 are also expected. A cold front will pass through southern Ontario from west to east this evening, bringing in a slightly cooler and drier air mass for Tuesday.”

Late Monday morning, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Ottawa and much of eastern Ontario,

Environment Canada says, "Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing very strong wind gusts and torrential rain."

The watch says hazards include up to 50 mm of rain in an hour or less, and wind gusts of up to 90 km/h. The storms are expected to arrive in the mid-afternoon to late evening.

Forecast

The forecast calls for showers today with a risk of a thunderstorm. High 30C, with the humidex it will feel like 40.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20C.

Tuesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 29C, with the humidex it will feel like 37.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 25C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 24C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27C.