OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents will have to sweat through a fourth day of hot and humid conditions, before relief arrives this evening.

Environment Canada’s heat warming remains in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

The temperature hit 35.5C on Sunday, making it the warmest July 26 in Ottawa in more than 100 years.

“Hot and humid conditions continue today,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

“High temperatures today are forecast to be 30 to 33 degrees Celsius. Humidex values near 40 are also expected. A cold front will pass through southern Ontario from west to east this evening, bringing in a slightly cooler and drier air mass for Tuesday.”

The forecast calls for showers today with a risk of a thunderstorm. High 30C, with the humidex it will feel like 40.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20C.

Tuesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 29C, with the humidex it will feel like 37.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 25C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 24C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27C.