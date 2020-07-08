OTTAWA -- It’s day two of the heat warning for Ottawa and most of eastern Ontario.

The temperature has hit 30C for seven straight days, including 34.4C on Tuesday. The 34.4C just missed the record for warmest July 7 in Ottawa history. The record is 35C set back in 2010.

Environment Canada has issued the heat warning for Ottawa, warning “a period of hot weather continues this week.”

With the humidex, it will feel closer to 40 degrees today and Thursday. Overnight lows near 20C are expected through the week.

Here is a look at your forecast:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud, with a chance of showers this afternoon. High 31C, with the humidex it feels like 38.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 20C

Thursday: Sunny. High 34C, with the humidex it will feel like 41.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34C

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 31C