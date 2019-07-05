

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The first heat wave of the summer will stretch into the weekend.

A Heat Warning continues for Ottawa-Gatineau, Brockville – Leeds and Grenville, Prescott-Russell and Cornwall-Morrisburg.

The temperature hit 32.3C in Ottawa on Thursday, making it the warmest day of 2019.

With a ~5pm temp of 32.3°C, today is #Ottawa's hottest day so far this year. #OttWeather — Ottawa Weather Records (@YOW_Weather) July 4, 2019

Environment Canada says a hot and humid airmass will continue to drip the region into Saturday. With the humidex, it will feel closer to 40.

In a statement, the weather agency says a cold front will pass through the National Capital Region on Saturday, bringing lower humidity and cooler temperatures.

Ottawa Public Health is reminding people to drink plenty of fluids and find a cool place to seek shelter from the heat.