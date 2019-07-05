Heat Warning continues for Ottawa
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 3:16AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 5, 2019 5:37AM EDT
The first heat wave of the summer will stretch into the weekend.
A Heat Warning continues for Ottawa-Gatineau, Brockville – Leeds and Grenville, Prescott-Russell and Cornwall-Morrisburg.
The temperature hit 32.3C in Ottawa on Thursday, making it the warmest day of 2019.
Environment Canada says a hot and humid airmass will continue to drip the region into Saturday. With the humidex, it will feel closer to 40.
In a statement, the weather agency says a cold front will pass through the National Capital Region on Saturday, bringing lower humidity and cooler temperatures.
Ottawa Public Health is reminding people to drink plenty of fluids and find a cool place to seek shelter from the heat.