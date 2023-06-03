Heat warning breaks with return to seasonal temperatures

It's going to be a sunny day in Ottawa but it won't be as hot as the last two days.

The heat warning that was in effect for Thursday and Friday's record-breaking temperatures has ended. Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital is much more in line with seasonal norms on Saturday.

We can expect plenty of sunshine and a high of 23 C, much cooler than the 35 C we saw on Thursday and Friday's 32 C high.

The overnight low is a few degrees cooler than average at 7 C. The seasonal norm is around 11 C.

Sunday's high is 24 C with plenty of sun.

Clouds are expected to move in Monday and the coming week is looking grey and cool, with highs in the teens and low 20s with a possibility of showers Monday to Thursday.