OTTAWA -- The Confederation Line is running a little slower due to the heat.

In a tweet, OC Transpo said, "As we are experiencing extreme heat today, trains on Line 1 are travelling at slower speeds in accordance with our operating procedures."

OC Transpo says all systems and trains are operating normally, but customers may experience a "slight increase in travel time."

At 2 p.m., the temperature hit 31C at the Ottawa Airport. With the humidex, it felt like 33 degrees.

The Confederation Line is currently running on a Saturday schedule from Monday to Saturday due to reduced ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to OC Transpo for details on the reduced speeds for the O-Train.