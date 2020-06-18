Advertisement
Heat slows down Confederation Line service
An east-bound OTrain pulls in to Rideau Station on the Confederation Line of the Light Rail Transit system in Ottawa, ON.
OTTAWA -- The Confederation Line is running a little slower due to the heat.
In a tweet, OC Transpo said, "As we are experiencing extreme heat today, trains on Line 1 are travelling at slower speeds in accordance with our operating procedures."
OC Transpo says all systems and trains are operating normally, but customers may experience a "slight increase in travel time."
At 2 p.m., the temperature hit 31C at the Ottawa Airport. With the humidex, it felt like 33 degrees.
The Confederation Line is currently running on a Saturday schedule from Monday to Saturday due to reduced ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CTV News Ottawa has reached out to OC Transpo for details on the reduced speeds for the O-Train.