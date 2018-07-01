

CTV Ottawa





Canada Day concerts and festivities went ahead as planned Sunday despite scorching temperatures.

The temperature in Ottawa hit a record high of 47 with the humidex around 1:00 p.m.

By 2 p.m. Ottawa paramedics on foot, bikes, boats and ATVs had treated 54 patients at Canada Day events. 7 of those patients had to be taken to local hospitals.

"It is more busy than usual for heat related calls but we were ready with increased staff," said paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps.

To help people stay safe, addition paramedics, security and misting machines were added to Major's Hill Park and Parliament Hill.

As the heat increased, attendance on Parliament Hill dropped. Canadian Heritage says an estimated 6,000 people came to the hill for the noon hour show. That's compared to roughly 25,000 for last year's Canada 150 noon show.