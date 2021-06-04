OTTAWA -- It's not the heat, it's the humidity.

It's an old saying, but that's going to be the story for the next couple of days in Ottawa.

Friday will be 28 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, along with the risk of a thunderstorm. But the humidex will make it feel more like the mid-30s.

Saturday will be asimilar story: sunny, but with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 30 C but the humidity will make it feel a few degrees warmer than that.

Then, the heat wave really kicks in. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 32 C. Monday will be sunny with a high of 34 C. And Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 33 C.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is around 23 C.