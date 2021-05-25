OTTAWA -- After a beautiful holiday Monday, the heat and humidity of summer-like temperatures are threatening the first summer storm in Ottawa today.

A warm 29 C is forecast as the daytime high by Environment Canada, along with a high chance of showers this afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm.

With the humidex, it’s expected to feel closer to 34 in the capital.

The chance of lightning and thunder extends into Wednesday, as does the near 30 degree temperatures and humidity.

Enjoy the heat while it lasts, the blast of abnormally high temperatures is expected to come to an end as the week progresses.

Thursday and Friday both promise a mix of sun and cloud and temperatures in the high-teens.

Relatively normal seasonal temperatures in the low 20’s are expected for the weekend and the beginning of next week.