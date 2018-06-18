

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Relief from the hot and humid weather is expected to arrive in Ottawa later today.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement over the weekend, warning of the “first heat event” of the season.

The temperature hit 30.7C on Sunday afternoon, but with the humidex it felt like 38.

The warm weather arrived as Ottawa's public beaches opened for the summer.

Some beachgoers didn’t mind the heat, saying “it’s a little hot, but we are drinking a lot of water and taking shade breaks between sets.”

Another resident put the heat into perspective, saying “I remember driving in wintertime and complaining and whining. So summer, I don’t complain at all.”

Environment Canada says a “cold front is expected to bring precipitation and cooler air into southern Ontario on Monday.”

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says today's elementary track and field meet at Terry Fox is cancelled today because of the weather.

Due to the weather conditions, the Elementary Track and Field Meet scheduled for today (Monday, June 18th) at Terry Fox has been cancelled. Information will be shared with the schools if the possibility of a rain date is available. #ocsb — Ottawa Catholic SB (@OttCatholicSB) June 18, 2018

The long-range forecast predicts above normal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.