Heat and humidity Sunday with a small chance of showers

The heat and humidity is sticking around today but there is a small chance we could see some rain.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa includes a partly sunny sky with a high of 27 C and a humidex of 34. There is a low chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

The overnight hours will be partly cloudy but there shouldn’t be any rain after midnight. The low is 13 C.

Average temperatures this time of year are closer to 20 C for the high and 10 C for the low. The high temperature record for Sept. 11 at the Ottawa Airport is 31.7 C, set in 1961.

Humid conditions continue Monday with a high of 26 and a humidex of 31. The sky should be mainly cloudy.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for showers and a high of 20.

Wednesday is looking cloudy with a high of 21.

Sunny conditions are forecast to return on Thursday.