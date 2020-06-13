OTTAWA -- Health care workers in Renfrew County are being asked to "seriously reconsider" travel plans to COVID-19 hotspots in southern Ontario until the end of the month.

In addition, the acting medical officer of health is urging health care workers and health service providers to avoid all trips to urban centres in Quebec due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit posted recommendations on its Facebook page about travel for health care workers and health service providers as Ottawa and eastern Ontario moved to Stage 2 of the COVID-19 reopening plan.

In the memo posted this week, Dr. Robert Cushman notes international travel as well as travel to certain provinces remains on hold or under severe restrictions during the pandemic, while several communities remain COVID "hotspots in Ontario."

Dr. Cushman says Toronto, Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Peel, York and Windsor-Essex remain in Stage 1 of the COVID-19 reopening plan due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

"Hopefully these parts of Ontario will soon move into Stage 2, but in the meantime, it is best to check with local health units or with the Renfrew County and District Health Unit before considering travel to these areas," says Dr. Cushman.

The acting medical officer of health says the Renfrew County and District Health Unit has the ability to ask people returning from Montreal and other urban centres in Quebec to self-isolate.

"However, we have no similar sway on those returning from ongoing hotspots in Ontario," writes Dr. Cushman.

"As a result, I am asking health care workers to seriously reconsider any travel plans to southern Ontario for the rest of June, and to avoid the urban centres in Quebec."

There have been 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County and District. As of June 13, 19 of the cases have been resolved.

"Our good fortune in Renfrew County and District is the result of a combination of luck, hard work, and strong support by the public," writes Dr. Cushman.

"As part of our ongoing vigilance, we all recognize that travel is how COVID-19 gets into our community."