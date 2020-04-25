OTTAWA -- The top doctor in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit says he is concerned the COVID-19 pandemic may leave some young children behind on their shots.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts" Friday morning, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said he has been speaking with Ontario's Ministry of Health to work on a plan to get newborns and other young children their time-sensitive vaccinations.

"Babies who were born over the last couple of months have still not started their vaccination series," he said.

Dr. Roumeliotis says the vaccines include whooping cough, measles, meningitis, and diphtheria, among others.

"All the things we vaccinate at two, four, six months of age. Certain vaccines are time sensitive," he said. "We'd like to be able to have a mechanism now where we can start opening up a bit in terms of vaccinating babies, bringing them in one at time, with all the protection and all the distancing and so on. At the end of this, I don't want to have a bunch of young children who've missed their vaccines."

It's a concern shared by other pediatricians across Canada and not just for infants. Older children, who would normally get their vaccines at school, have had to miss those dosages because schools are closed.

Spring clinics would normally be underway in Ontario right now to deliver the meningococcal conjugate, human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis B vaccines to Grade 7 kids. Kids aged 14 to 16 are also required to get the three-in-one tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap) vaccine under the province's Immunization of School Pupils Act.

The ministry of health told The Canadian Press the closures themselves "help protect students until school-based immunizations resume" but there was no indication on when that might be.

Dr. Roumeliotis is telling parents to stay tuned for news on clinics that will offer vaccinations to small children. He expects an announcement within the next week or so.

"There will be mechanisms in place, throughout Ontario, that will give options to set up appropriate clinics with spacing, personal protective equipment, and so on to vaccinate these kids," he said.

With files from The Canadian Press.