CORNWALL, ONT. -- The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is asking anyone who attended a recent anti-vaccine mandate protest in Cornwall, Ont. to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after it received a report that someone with active COVID-19 was there.

The demonstration took place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 in front of the Cornwall Community Hospital, the EOHU said.

"The EOHU is recommending that everyone who attended the demonstration monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 10 days. Anyone who develops symptoms should self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 right away," the health unit said in a release. "Individuals who test positive must self-isolate for 10 days."

Demonstrations against COVID-19 vaccine mandates have been held outside hospitals across Canada in recent days. Medical groups have condemned the demonstrations, which snarled traffic in front of some hospitals, making it difficult for ambulances to drop off patients.