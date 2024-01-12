Health Unit’s Kemptville Service Site delay in renovations continues

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit’s new service site at the Kemptville campus is continuing to experience delays in the renovations.

The site is not expected to start welcoming people, yet, announced the health unit in a news release on Friday.

“At this time there is no estimated opening date,” read the release.

Approval for partial occupancy has been received, allowing staff only to work in the space.

Meanwhile, temporarily access to public health services in Kemptville and area are as follows:

Immunization clinic

Clients can book online, or call 1-800-660-5853.

• Thursday January 11 – 8:30am -12pm

• Friday January 19 - 8:30am-12pm

• Thursday January 25 – 1pm-4:30pm

• Thursday February 1 – 1pm-7pm

• Thursday February 8 – 9am-12pm

• Friday February 16 – 8:30am-1pm

• Thursday February 22 – 1pm-4pm

Sexual health clinic

Patients are asked to call 1-800-660-5853for for an appointment, or check the website for information about available locations.

Meanwhile, local pharmacies have been providing support, and clients have the option of accessing a clinic in another location, such as Brockville or Smiths Falls, read the release.

Infant feeding clinic

The infant feeding clinic is open each Wednesday from 9:30 to 2pm. To arrange appointments, call 1-800-660-5853 extension 2467.

Preschool speech and language services

People are asked to book an appointment ahead of time by calling 1-888-503-8885. While some clients may be seen virtually or at other locations, in-person visits in Kemptville will resume when the opening date is announced.

A listing of all public health services is available online.