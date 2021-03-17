OTTAWA -- The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit (LGLDHU) has issued a class order to place new restrictions on businesses and gatherings in the towns of Smiths Falls and Perth after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a press release, the health unit said it detected "a significant increase of COVID-19 in West Lanark County with 36 active cases in the communities of Perth, Smiths Falls, Tay Valley and Lanark Highlands." Most of the cases were in Perth and Smiths Falls.

"The Health Unit has observed inconsistent mask use and close environments (where a distance of 2 metres between individuals is not being maintained) as factors that are contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in local workplaces," the LGLDHU said in its release. "As well some individuals with COVID-19 are going to work with mild symptoms and infecting other co-workers."

The new class order came into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in the town of Smiths Falls and the town of Perth. It will remain in effect until rescinded by the Health Unit.

In accordance with this order:

Sports facilities must close and cease operations, including curling rinks, privately owned arenas, and indoor sports venues that offer facilities for sports such as soccer, lacrosse, tennis, squash, pickle ball, etc.

Facilities operated by clubs and organizations must cease rentals for private social gatherings and group activities.

Places of Worship may operate in accordance with provincial regulations with additional restrictions related to social events in their meeting spaces.

Banquet halls and wedding venues may operate in accordance with provincial regulations, and only events that are hosted, organized, and managed by the venue are permitted, with additional restrictions.

Restaurants and bars may operate in accordance with the provincial regulations with additional restrictions.

You can view the class order on the health unit's website.

Any failure to comply with this Class Order can result in fines of up to $5000 for every day or part of each day on which the offence occurs or continues.

A similar class order was issued earlier this month by the LGLDHU in Carleton Place, Beckwith, and Mississippi Mills.

The LGLDHU moved to the "Yellow-Protect" zone under Ontario's COVID-19 framework on Monday after being in the "Green-Prevent" level. According to the health unit, there are currently 76 active cases in the region (44.2 per 100,000 population) and one person is in the hospital. Fifty-four residents of the region have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 49 of whom lived in long-term care or retirement homes.