OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has ordered Olmstead's Home Hardware in Cobden to close for indoor shopping after not following COVID-19 rules.

The health unit says it issued a Section 22 Order to Olmstead's Home Hardware for not adhering to requirements set out under the Reopening Ontario Act.

"After several attempts to rectify non-compliance, Olmstead's Home Hardware must immediately close the business to indoor traffic, allowing curbside pick-up, delivery or online services on," said a statement from the health unit.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Robert Cushman says the Section 22 Order was issued to ensure that community transmission of COVID-19 is minimized or eliminated.

“We take no pleasure in monetary fines, but it is our duty to enforce all public health measures set by the province to ensure the safety of RCD residents," said Dr. Cushman.

The health unit did not provide any other information about the monetary fines.