OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reminding you to wash your hands to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Registered dietician Pascale Messier appears in a new video discussing the importance of washing your hand.

“With rising concerns over the spread of COVID-19, Ottawa Public Health wants you to know that Ottawa’s health is in your hands.”

With all the new updates- don't forget the basics! Check out this video for the best hand-washing technique to help us control the spread of COVID-19.https://t.co/8ymXtdosNY — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) March 30, 2020

Messier notes research shows hand hygiene is one of the best ways to prevent you or others from getting sick.

When to wash your hands:

Before, during and after preparing food

Before eating food

Before and after caring for someone who is sick

Before and after treating a cut or a wound

Before and after changing contact lenses

After using the toilet, changing diapers or assisting a child who has used a toilet

After blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing

After being in a public place or outdoors

After handling garbage

Wash your hands right way

Messier’s tips for washing your hands

Wet your hands under warm running water Apply liquid soap, lather and rub your hands for 20 seconds (sing Happy Birthday twice) Rinse your hands Towel or air dry your hands Turn the tap off with the towel or your sleeve

If soap and water is not available, Ottawa Public Health recommends using hand sanitizer.

Messier says experts suggest washing your hands for 15 to 20 seconds “allows for a proper lather and enough friction to properly clean hands.”