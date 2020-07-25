Advertisement
Health Minister announces 28 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa
OTTAWA -- Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott is announcing 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, marking an eighth straight day of double-digit increases in the total case count in the nation's capital.
That would increase Ottawa's cumulative case count to 2,389 since the pandemic began.
In a series of tweets Saturday morning, Elliott said 138 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario on Saturday. She said 66 per cent were in people under the age of 40.
Elliott also said that hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients have all decreased in Ontario, though it remains to be seen if those levels will decrease in Ottawa. Hosptializations in Ottawa have been steadily rising in July, from one person in hospital as of July 8 to 10 people in hospital and three in the ICU as of Friday's update.
Ottawa Public Health updates its COVID-19 dashboard daily at around 12:30 p.m. with more local figures.
Ottawa has seen daily double-digit increases in the COVID-19 case count since July 18.
This is a breaking news story. CTV Ottawa will have more details as they become available.