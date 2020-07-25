OTTAWA -- Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott is announcing 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, marking an eighth straight day of double-digit increases in the total case count in the nation's capital.

That would increase Ottawa's cumulative case count to 2,389 since the pandemic began.

In a series of tweets Saturday morning, Elliott said 138 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario on Saturday. She said 66 per cent were in people under the age of 40.

Locally, 27 of Ontario's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases. Ottawa is reporting 28 cases with Windsor-Essex reporting 33. Like yesterday, 66% of today’s new cases are under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 25, 2020

Elliott also said that hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients have all decreased in Ontario, though it remains to be seen if those levels will decrease in Ottawa. Hosptializations in Ottawa have been steadily rising in July, from one person in hospital as of July 8 to 10 people in hospital and three in the ICU as of Friday's update.

Ottawa Public Health updates its COVID-19 dashboard daily at around 12:30 p.m. with more local figures.

Ottawa has seen daily double-digit increases in the COVID-19 case count since July 18.

This is a breaking news story. CTV Ottawa will have more details as they become available.