Health-care workers in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark vote in favour of strike

The union representing 78 health-care workers with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit (LGLDHU) says its members have voted in favour of strike action, meaning they could hit the picket lines if a deal with the health unit isn't reached.

"We have been in negotiations with our employer since April, and unfortunately have not been able to reach an agreement that is fair for our members," said Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1559 President Merima Kostecki in a news release Thursday. "While we hope that a strike can be avoided, the local is preparing to take action if necessary."

CUPE spokesperson Eric Bell tells CTV News Ottawa no strike deadline has been set, but the vote gives the union the power to call a strike should it become necessary.

"The local is engaged in the conciliation process with an appointed conciliator and the employer after failing to reach an agreement through bargaining," Bell said. "This vote in favour of strike action gives the local the power to use it, should the conciliation process fail. So, a strike is not imminent, but could be possible in the not too distant future should the two sides not reach an agreement in conciliation."

The union says its workers have seen wages fall behind those in neighbouring health units while still seeing the same rising cost of living. Workers include public health inspectors, hygienists, dental assistants, health promoters, registered practical nurses, smoke free Ontario inspectors, family home visitors, and communicative disorders assistants, as well as in support roles clerical staff, communication coordinators, purchaser & property administrators, graphic designers, multimedia and web specialist, and caretakers.

LGLDHU medical officer of health Dr. Linna Li said the health unit would not discuss specifics of bargaining at this time.

"We respect our CUPE employees and value the important public health work they do in our communities. The bargaining process is still ongoing so we are not willing to discuss specifics at this time, and we remain optimistic that we can reach a deal during the next steps of the process," Li said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

Earlier this year, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Board of Health voted in favour of a voluntary merger with the neighbouring Kingston, Frontenac Lennox and Addington and Hastings Prince Edward public health units to create the Southeast Health Unit.

CUPE notes that the merger has not yet taken place, so it must continue to bargain with the LGLDHU.

"Whether the merger goes through or not, Leeds Grenville and Lanark Board of Health is currently our employer, and it is up to them to come to the table and negotiate a fair agreement for our members. Public Health in our community matters, and so do public health workers," Kostecki said.