OTTAWA -- A Health Canada employee at Tunney’s Pasture has tested positive for COVID-19, and some colleagues have been asked to self-isolate.

In an email to CTV News Ottawa, a department spokesperson said the employee who tested positive for novel coronavirus is in self-isolation and “is following the direction of local public health authorities.”

The spokesperson adds local public health authorities have been in contact with the employee for any relevant contact tracing.

“This involved contacting certain colleagues who have also been advised to self-isolate by local public health authorities.”

No other details about the employee were released, including where they live.

Health Canada says the area where the employee works, including common areas, has been properly cleaned. This included spaces shared by Health Canada and Statistics Canada.

There are 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Three of the confirmed cases in Ottawa involve employees at Ciena's office in Ottawa.