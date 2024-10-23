Head-on collision on Hwy. 7 in eastern Ontario leaves one dead, injures another

One person has died and another has been injured after a head-on collision involving a tractor trailer and a car on Highway 7 in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

It happened Wednesday shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Old Brooke Road, near Anglican Church Road, between Perth and McGowan Lake.

In an update Thursday, police said the head-on collision happened between a westbound car and an eastbound tractor trailer. It happened in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the car was identified as 22-year-old man from Ashton. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, according to police.

The investigation into what led to the collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident E241421391.