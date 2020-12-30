BATH, ONT -- A Bath, Ont. woman is holding out for a Christmas miracle that her beloved life-sized handmade Grinch ornament will be returned to her, after it was taken from her front yard.

"He’s gone," says Prudence O’Marra, taking a big breath. "Gone and I can’t make him again, I just can’t, he’s gone."

For 15 years, putting it out on Dec. 1 was O’Marra’s way to kick off the Christmas season at her home just west of Kingston.

Sometime in the late night hours of Christmas Day, someone played a real-life Grinch, she says, stealing it from his chair by her family's mailbox.

At almost two metres tall, she made the Grinch ornament herself, spending days building him out of pool noodles and a green shag blanket she found.

Now, all that remains is his little toy dog Max, who was left behind.

Her husband Paul O’Marra says he looked outside before going to bed on Christmas Day and it was there, when they woke up the next morning, it was missing. There were no tire tracks or footprints left in the fresh fallen snow, he says, but the chair it was sitting in was there, tossed in the ditched.

He says it could not have just blown away.

"He was definitely well tied, and he was tied to a steel post," he says. "Somebody had to have wire cutters or snips or something like that."

"It’s the not knowing that kills me, not knowing where he could be, or what happened to him," says Prudence O’Marra. "Someone said I should look in dumpster and it just killed me. He’s like a person to me, I can’t imagine someone putting him in a dumpster."

Sitting on a busy road in the town of Bath, just outside Kingston, the big green Christmas ornament was a staple in the community.

Sanjay Jain lives across the street, he says he especially loved that it had a mask this year, and hopes to see it returned.

"I got a nice feeling about what was done by the family, it was nice seeing it sitting on a bench outside in that yard all the time," says Jain. "We really miss it, my family misses it."

O’Marra filed a police report, and she is willing to drive to wherever anyone may have seen it.

Still, O’Marra says she is holding out hope the culprit's heart will grow three sizes and return him, so that her future grandchildren can have their own memories with it.

"You can even pretend you found him. Just bring him home," pleads O’Marra

If you or anyone you know has any information on the Grinch, you can reach out to Prudence O’Marra on Facebook.