Hazy skies in Ottawa on Tuesday

Skies will be hazy in the capital on Tuesday as smoke from the Alberta wildfires continues to drift across the province.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny but hazy skies and a high of 21 C.

Expect increasing cloudiness near midnight and an overnight low of 10 C.

It will be a rainy day in Ottawa tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for showers beginning in the morning and ending in the afternoon. The forecast high is 12 C.

Skies will clear Wednesday evening and temperatures will fall to 3 C overnight.

The sunshine will return on Thursday. Expect sunny skies and a high of 18 C.