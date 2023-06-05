Hazy conditions in Ottawa as wildfire smoke blows across the capital
Environment Canada is warning hazy conditions will become widespread smoke near noon Monday due to wildfires.
A special air quality statement is in effect for the region cautioning residents of the effects of wildfire smoke over the next couple of days.
"Smoke plumes from local forest fires as well as forest fires in Quebec have resulted in deteriorated air quality. Poor air quality will persist through the day today and possibly through Tuesday for some areas," Environment Canada says.
"Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour."
People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke, the weather agency says.
Ottawa Public Health says when the air quality is low because of pollution, such as wildfire smoke, people should reduce time outdoors when outdoor air pollution levels are high. Avoid strenuous outdoor work, exercise, and playtime; stay indoors in a cool, well-ventilated place and plan indoor activities for children.
If you must be outside, try to schedule your activities early in the morning when pollution levels are lowest.
If you experience symptoms such as tightness in your chest, wheezing, or shortness of breath, seek medical attention.
Gatineau is under a smog warning.
"The current situation is worrying," said Quebec public health director Luc Boileau in a news release. "It requires paying attention to public notices and alerts regarding the presence of smoke or air quality. We recommend that the entire population follow the instructions in order to protect their health from the effects of smoke, especially for the most vulnerable people, i.e. those who suffer from lung or heart problems."
OTTAWA FORECAST
There is a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. It will also be windy with gusts of up to 40 km/h expected before tapering off. Monday's high is 23.
Smoke will continue to be present in the area on Tuesday with increasing cloudiness in the morning and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Tuesday's high is 21.
Showers are also possible on Wednesday with a high of 20.
