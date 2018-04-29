Hazardous waste depots back in season
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 3:17PM EDT
You can now drop off your chemicals and other hazardous waste materials at city of Ottawa waste disposal depots.
The first household hazardous waste drop-off event took place Sunday at Trim Road. There will a depot one Sunday every month until the end of October.
2018 dates and locations / Depot hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m
- Sunday, April 29, 2018 OC Transpo Park and Ride 1201 Trim Road
- Sunday, May 6, 2018 Tunney's Pasture Sir Frederick Banting Drive
- Sunday, June 3, 2018 Waste Connections of Canada 3354 Navan Road
- Sunday, June 24, 2018 OC Transpo Park and Ride 3355 Fallowfield Road Sunday,
- August 19, 2018 Kanata Research Park 411 Legget Drive
- Sunday, September 16, 2018 Tunney's Pasture Sir Frederick Banting Drive Sunday,
- September 30, 2018 OC Transpo Park and Ride 1201 Trim Road Saturday,
- October 27, 2018 Barrhaven Snow Disposal Facility Strandherd at Dealership Drive (Philsar)