Have you lost a llama? Police want to talk to you
Published Friday, March 19, 2021 10:04AM EDT
This is not the llama that OPP found roaming east of Perth Thursday night. It is a file photo.
OTTAWA -- Do you live near Perth and own llamas? If so, count your herd. You might be one short.
Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark say they have been dealing with a runaway llama since Thursday night.
The animal was found roaming in the area of Drummond Concession 7 Road, east of Perth.
Police say the llama is secured, "for the moment." If you are the owner of the llama, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.