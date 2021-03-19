OTTAWA -- Do you live near Perth and own llamas? If so, count your herd. You might be one short.

Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark say they have been dealing with a runaway llama since Thursday night.

The animal was found roaming in the area of Drummond Concession 7 Road, east of Perth.

Police say the llama is secured, "for the moment." If you are the owner of the llama, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.