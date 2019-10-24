OTTAWA - Long the target of hateful smears and messages online, a new low and another attack against Ottawa Centre MP and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna overnight.

Someone spray painted an extremely vulgar word used to describe a part of the female anatomy across her face on a poster at her campaign headquarters.

It is not clear when the office was vandalized, but it likely happened overnight Wednesday.

On election night McKenna was asked about the vitriol and hateful messages she often receives on social media. She called for a new tone in politics that doesn’t attack people for their views.

Ottawa Councillor Theresa Kavanaugh responded to the vandalism, "Horrible beyond words."

Minister McKenna is expected to respond to the vandalism at her campaign headquarters later this morning.

