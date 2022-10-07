Harvest Sharing Food Drive underway in Brockville and area

A major food drive is underway along the seaway this weekend, with all donations helping to stock up two local food bank shelves until Christmas, as they see an increase in clients.

The Rotary Club was busy at the Brockville Shopping Centre on Friday, already sorting through food donations for their annual Harvest Sharing Campaign.

"It's a really important initiative for our clubs and our communities and the need is great, so please join us," campaign co-chair David Keenleyside said.

"Inflation hits the most vulnerable members of our community worst, so it's absolutely an important initiative this year."

Larry Journal, the campaign's co-chair, noted the increase in the homeless population, who depend on food banks.

"There's an awful lot of people that are just getting by, I'm going to call them working poor, and people on social assistance, those monies aren't going up at the same rate as the prices are going up so there's an awful lot more need than there has been in the past," he said.

The Rotary Club is hosting its Harvest Sharing Campaign at the Brockville Shopping Centre, collecting food and cash donations for two local food banks. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

At the Real Canadian Superstore, Bell Media, the parent company of CTV, also helping out, with radio stations MOVE 104.9 and Bounce 103.7 holding their 12-hour food bank fill up.

Brockville residents and businesses stepped up to donate Friday morning, with food and money.

"We made a $500 donation to the Brockville and Area Food Bank, an amazing organization we've participated with for as long as this fundraiser has been going on, so it's the least we could do," said Chris Walker of 1000 Islands Toyota, challenging other car dealers in the city to also donate.

"It's exceptionally important," he said. "During this pandemic, we did a lot of home deliveries for the food bank so we saw how many people were taking advantage of this, and it's something that we need to support."

Jim Eye dropped off a bag of groceries as he was leaving the store.

"Mostly soup and spaghetti sauce and stuff like that. I just felt like giving, that's all," he said.

"I got stuff for kids, pancakes and stuff like that, the bars and all that stuff, healthy bars," added Anne Fifield. "I just needed a few things (in the store) so I thought, well I'll, just add some more."

Wendy Wright and Bruce Wylie of MOVE 104.9 in Brockville accept a $500 donation from Chris Walker of 1000 Islands Toyota. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Bonnie Pidgeon Cougler of the South Grenville Food Bank says there has been a 40 per cent increase this year in new clients.

"We've never seen as many seniors," she noted. "They are on fixed incomes, so when things change, they have limited funds of what they can do."

"I find one of the areas that kind of gets stopped in our areas is if you are a single person," Pidgeon Cougler said. "Things like canned stews, Manwich mix, mashed potatoes, things that are simple that one person could make is always very helpful, but we'll take any donation and we're very proud to be able to work with everybody on this."

"We are very lucky because people will just get extra items while they are grocery shopping. We know everybody's money is tight so we thank people to be thinking of us and to be able to give what they can," she added. "I could brag a little bit and say that the South Grenville, the Leeds Grenville area is the most generous around, and I challenge other areas to be just as wonderful as us."

Jim Dye of Brockville drops off a bag of food at the Real Canadian Superstore in Brockville. MOVE 104.9 and Bounce 103.7 hosted their 12-hour food bank fill up. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Cash donations are also accepted, as that money can go farther in purchasing power.

"Cash is king; $1 allows $4 in buying power, so it's a 4 to 1 ratio," said Journal. "So if you have a few extra dollars in your pocket, please bring them on down."

"We've had a number of cash donations and we are here at the old liquor store and come on down and see us, bring some food, bring some money and we'd be happy to see you," Journal said.

The Harvest Sharing Food Drive runs until Saturday, with multiple locations to donate cash or food, including:

The former LCBO at the Brockville Shopping Centre until 1 p.m. Saturday

O'Reilly's Independent Grocer in Prescott

North Augusta Fire Hall

Maitland Fire Hall

Spencerville Arena

Cardinal Arena

Prescott Farmers' & Crafters Market

Dollar Bazaar Prescott

Your Family Dollar Prescott

TD Canada Trust Prescott

Monetary donations can also be made online.

"Give what you can and we thank you and we wish you the best of Thanksgiving," said Pidgeon Cougler. "You're making other people's Thanksgiving good as well."