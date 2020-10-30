OTTAWA -- Commuters will be able to grab a coffee while waiting for their train or bus at four Ottawa transit stations.

The City of Ottawa has announced that Happy Goat Coffee Company will open its concession stands at Blair Station, Rideau Station, Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman Stations in November.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic measures, OC Transpo is asking riders to enjoy their beverages and snacks before boarding trains or buses, or after getting off to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

In July 2019, the city announced Happy Goat Coffee Company would be the concession retailer for stations along the Confederation Line. The contract is for five years, with an option to renew for an additional five years.

OC Transpo says Happy Goat concession stands will offer speciality coffees, teas and other refreshments, plus a selection of baked goods, scratch-made sandwiches and wraps to take on the go. Plus, their roast coffee beans will be available for sale.

The concession stand at Blair Station will open the week of Nov. 2, the stand at Rideau Station will open the week of Nov. 9, and the two spots at Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman Stations will open in late November.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says OC Transpo consulted with Ottawa Public Health on the plans for the opening of the Happy Goat concession stands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Transit customers are required to wear a mask at all times while travelling on the OC Transpo system. When the concession stands open, we ask customers to enjoy their beverages and snacks before boarding trains or buses, or after getting off," writes Manconi

"We also ask that they not remove their mask to eat or drink while onboard an OC Transpo vehicle. If customers eat or drink while in a transit station, we ask them to be considerate and maintain a two-metre distance from other people and remember to put their mask back on afterwards."

Manconi says OC Transpo special constables will not issue fines to customers who are not wearing a mask while eating or drinking.