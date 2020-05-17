OTTAWA -- CHEO is celebrating its 46th birthday virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The children’s hospital on Smyth Road opened its doors in May 1974.

CHEO has 3,200 doctors, nurses, other specialized health professionals and staff, 250 researchers and 700 volunteers. Every year, CHEO has more than 6,700 admissions, 7,700 surgeries and 75,000 visits to the Emergency Department.

On social media, CHEO said “we’d love to celebrate with you from a distance. Send us pictures of your COVID-19 baking or decorate your place with balloons or streamers.”

.@CHEO turns 46 today. This was from last year's party. Obviously, we can't celebrate quite the same way. So please post your #CHEObirthday baking or birthday decorations and we can celebrate virtually instead! pic.twitter.com/4TFDYDA658 — Alex Munter (@AlexMunter) May 17, 2020

Several people shared posts with CHEO to celebrate its birthday.

It is too lovely out to be inside, so our #cheobirthday "baking" is a Play doh sunshine cake! Happy birthday @CHEO! pic.twitter.com/u8O6Gy7sN3 — Christine Dalgleish (@chrispetitchou) May 17, 2020

My girl knocked it out of the park! Such a great baker, this is beyond delicious! Best wishes and much love to @CHEO on its special day and always! #CHEObirthday #ottcity pic.twitter.com/n25HtZL0aJ — Adrienne Vienneau (@ae_anj) May 17, 2020

@CHEO Bears wanted banana bread to celebrate #cheobirthday As you can see - the debate continues...chocolate chips or no chocolate chips? pic.twitter.com/1lDSgNA9gg — Jen Proulx (Hunt) (@Jen_Proulx) May 17, 2020

Don’t miss the CHEO Telethon live on CTV Ottawa on June 7 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations help fund necessary equipment, advances in medicine and life-saving research.