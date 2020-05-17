Happy 46th birthday CHEO
OTTAWA -- CHEO is celebrating its 46th birthday virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The children’s hospital on Smyth Road opened its doors in May 1974.
CHEO has 3,200 doctors, nurses, other specialized health professionals and staff, 250 researchers and 700 volunteers. Every year, CHEO has more than 6,700 admissions, 7,700 surgeries and 75,000 visits to the Emergency Department.
On social media, CHEO said “we’d love to celebrate with you from a distance. Send us pictures of your COVID-19 baking or decorate your place with balloons or streamers.”
Several people shared posts with CHEO to celebrate its birthday.
Don’t miss the CHEO Telethon live on CTV Ottawa on June 7 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Donations help fund necessary equipment, advances in medicine and life-saving research.