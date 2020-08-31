OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say two handguns that had been reported stolen three years ago were found in a Hawkesbury home after police responded to an alleged spousal assault.

The OPP say they were called to a home in Hawkesbury at around 10 p.m. on Aug. 27 for a domestic dispute. One man was arrested and officers seized two handguns.

Police said the guns matched two guns that had been reported stolen in the Hawkesbury area in 2017.

The 38-year-old suspect, who is not being named in order to protect the victim's identity, is facing charges of spousal assault, sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats, alongside several firearms charges.