OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a man is facing several firearms-related charges after officers seized a handgun downtown Friday evening.

Police say they were called about a man who was possibly armed in the area of Rideau Street and Sussex Drive. Police allege the suspect stowed a handgun in his waistband and ran away.

He was later arrested without incident.

Kevin Nsabua, 19, of Ottawa has been charged with various gun-related offenses and appeared in court on Saturday.

Police claim to have seized 56 illegal guns so far in 2020.