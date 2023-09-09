Hamilton Tiger-Cats hang on for 27-24 win over Ottawa Redblacks

Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Tim White (12) scores a touchdown as Ottawa Redblacks' Damon Webb (6) defends during second half CFL football action in Ottawa on Friday, September 8, 2023. (Matt Zambonin/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Tim White (12) scores a touchdown as Ottawa Redblacks' Damon Webb (6) defends during second half CFL football action in Ottawa on Friday, September 8, 2023. (Matt Zambonin/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News