It will be at least another six months before Hamilton takes the stage at the National Arts Centre.

Broadway Across Canada announced it will postpone Hamilton at the NAC in Ottawa following the introduction of new COVID-19 restrictions for entertainment venues.

The Ontario government announced this week that capacity for events at the National Arts Centre Southam Hall will be capped at 50 per cent until further notice.

Hamilton, the story of America's founding father Alexander Hamilton, was scheduled to run from Jan. 4 to 23.

It will now play the National Arts Centre from July 12 to 31.

"If you are a ticket holder, there is nothing for you to do at this time, your seats remain secure and will be honored for the new performance dates this July. Should patrons prefer a refund, they will have that option through their point of purchase," said Broadway Across Canada.

"Emails will be sent to all ticket holders with information on their new performance dates by early next week."

Hamilton was originally scheduled to take the stage in the spring of 2020.