Halloween weather outlook: Chilly with chance of snow late
Trick-or-treaters in Ottawa are in for a chilly, and possibly snowy, Halloween night.
Environment Canada's forecast for Oct. 31 calls for sunny conditions during the day becoming a mix of sun and clouds in the morning. A spooky cool wind will flow in at 15 km/h with a high of 2 C and a wind chill of – 8 C.
The trick-or-treating evening outlook will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds becoming east at 20 km/h overnight with a low of -2 C.
It will be a relatively chilly Halloween despite a warmer than average October.
The average Oct. 31 high according to Environment Canada is 8.8 C and an average low of 0.4 C.
The highest Halloween temperature was in 2003 where the thermometer reached 21.3 C.
The lowest was 1988 where lows reached -6.1 C.
The average mean temperature in Ottawa in October between 2012 and 2022 was approximately 9 C, according to Environment Canada data, which was sometimes incomplete. As of Oct. 29, the average mean temperature for October 2023 was 12 C.
Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning, clearing late in the afternoon. Winds northeast at 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning.
The rest of the week calls for mostly cloudy skies with warming temperatures.
Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 5 C.
Friday will be cloudy with a high of 7 C.
